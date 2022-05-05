$0.77 EPS Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,993. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,333. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

