$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 21,988,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,881,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 617,678 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 625,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

