-$0.92 EPS Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.97). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lumos Pharma stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,481. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma (Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

