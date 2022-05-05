$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.84. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $403,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. 1,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $108.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.