$1.11 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.04. International Paper posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.49 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.