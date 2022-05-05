$1.11 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.04. International Paper posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.49 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.