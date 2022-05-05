$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Illumina posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,645,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,547,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Illumina by 276.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $14.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,873. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina has a twelve month low of $291.34 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

