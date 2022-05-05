$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. GMS reported sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 198,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,938. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33. GMS has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $61.79.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.