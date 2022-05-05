$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $19.00 on Monday, hitting $602.73. 4,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,295. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $642.74 and its 200 day moving average is $633.57. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 574.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 399.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

