$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.68.

Shares of IFF opened at $126.49 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

