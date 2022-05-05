$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $41.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

