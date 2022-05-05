-$1.50 EPS Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.37). Natera reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Natera stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,131. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,229.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after buying an additional 355,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after purchasing an additional 204,621 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

