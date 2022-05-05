$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.61. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.31. 49,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 192.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.