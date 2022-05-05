1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 1,197,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,493. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $26,000.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

