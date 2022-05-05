$1.90 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will report $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $0.97. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $10.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,519,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

