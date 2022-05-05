103,705 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,039,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of SBB Research Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.71 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.