1,048,501 Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,048,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Li-Cycle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of LICY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,701. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

