11,150 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $5.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.48. 5,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,245. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

