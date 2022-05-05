$121.26 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will post sales of $121.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $97.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $497.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.10 million to $505.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $509.50 million to $550.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. 123,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

