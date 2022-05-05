128 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,364,000 after buying an additional 21,898 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW opened at $282.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

