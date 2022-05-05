$141.40 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will report $141.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.28 million to $153.52 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $553.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.04 million to $557.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $733.32 million, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $787.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 40.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 1,236,702 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 64.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 802,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 112,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CMAX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 225,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.92. CareMax has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

About CareMax (Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.