1,482 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,569. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.23. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,588 shares of company stock worth $987,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

