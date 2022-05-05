15,000 Shares in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Acquired by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,620,000. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RSVR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 65,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,471. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 41,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richmond Hill Capital Partners bought 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $56,503.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927 over the last 90 days.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

