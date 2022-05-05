1,809 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $139.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

