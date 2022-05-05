1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $57,314.84

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $57,314.84 and $37,892.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00218437 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00467513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00039136 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,546.70 or 1.96261172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars.

