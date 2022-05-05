$2.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the highest is $3.28. Caterpillar reported earnings of $2.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.16 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $16.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.93. 2,974,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,865. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.04. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

