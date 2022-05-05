$21.84 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to post $21.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.37 million and the lowest is $20.30 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $18.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $143.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NAT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,979. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

