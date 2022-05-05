242,456 Shares in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Acquired by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 242,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Thermon Group accounts for about 2.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Thermon Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Thermon Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THR stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 76,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,269. The firm has a market cap of $510.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

