265 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,884 shares of company stock worth $13,227,787. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.95. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.