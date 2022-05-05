$292.72 Million in Sales Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will report $292.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.65 million and the highest is $294.78 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $180.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.28. 15,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $71.17.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

