3,804 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $38,489,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.77 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.