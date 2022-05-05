3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DDD. B. Riley dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of DDD opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,974 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 141.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,918 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 40.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

