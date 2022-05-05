$4.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $4.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10. Cummins posted earnings per share of $4.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $17.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.93 to $18.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $20.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.03. 805,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

