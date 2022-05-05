4,000 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,408,000 after purchasing an additional 408,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.88. 94,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,071. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

