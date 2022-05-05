41,586 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,809,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,049,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 696,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 650,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,729 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 621.6% in the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 388,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 335,093 shares during the period.

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,568. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02.

