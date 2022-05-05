$458.11 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will report $458.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.00 million and the lowest is $454.54 million. RingCentral reported sales of $352.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

Shares of RNG traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.