55I LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 41.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

