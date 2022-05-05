55I LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

55I LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,276 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $222.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

