55I LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

55I LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

