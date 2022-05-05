55I LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 26,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $6,820,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Danaher by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $256.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.