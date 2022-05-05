55I LLC Makes New $793,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

