55I LLC Purchases 1,039 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.