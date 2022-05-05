55I LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

55I LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
T stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
