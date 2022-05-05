$612.58 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) to announce $612.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.37 million and the highest is $626.53 million. TTEC posted sales of $554.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $6.81 on Thursday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 149,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,484. TTEC has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.