701 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $190,087,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.97. 39,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.72. The firm has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

