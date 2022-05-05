$80.77 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) to post sales of $80.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.31 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $62.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $295.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $367.77 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $61.87. 1,249,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,391. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17.
About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
