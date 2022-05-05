81,241 Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Bought by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. James River Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $268,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Barclays increased their price target on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

In related news, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 200,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,105. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $844.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

