847 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 548,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,496 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

