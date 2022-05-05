8,875 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JXN stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,588. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

