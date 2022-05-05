9,087 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

