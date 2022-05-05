Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 29,101 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $550,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

